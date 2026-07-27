Uber driver charged with sexual assault in Burlington

Mandeep Singh, 25, of Etobicoke, is accused of 2 counts of sexual assault. HANDOUT/Halton Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 27, 2026 11:42 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 11:45 am.

Police have charged an Etobicoke rideshare driver with two counts of sexual assault following an incident in Burlington earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police Service investigators say a woman was in the south parking lot of the Burlington GO Station on June 16 around 5:15 p.m. when she was approached by the accused. A conversation began during which he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman left immediately but the accused allegedly followed her to a business a short distance away. He then approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim was not physically injured.

Mandeep Singh, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police say he was employed as an Uber driver at the time of the incident and investigators have released his photo as they are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

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