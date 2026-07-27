Suspect wanted for repeatedly stealing from same store on Danforth and Woodbine: Toronto police

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who has allegedly stolen repeatedly from a business in the East Danforth area, HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 27, 2026 3:34 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who has allegedly stolen repeatedly from the same store in the East Danforth area over the last 10 months.

Police say five incidents of theft have been reported at a retail business in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area between Sept. 7, 2025 and July 21, 2026 – all involving the same suspect.

In each incident, they allege that the suspect selected a quantity of merchandise, made no effort to pay and exited the store – stealing numerous products from the business.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and tattoos on the left forearm and upper arm.

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking the public to help identity them.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms to start the week in Toronto and the GTA

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Toronto and the GTA for the first half of the week before clearing up ahead of the long weekend. CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says the risk of storms...

1h ago

Toronto police confirm shooting at U.S. Consulate; suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building was shot at in the city's downtown core in the early hours of Monday morning. An officer stationed outside the consulate, in the Armoury...

39m ago

Toronto police share image of SUV linked to 2 shootings at Jewish‑owned bakeries

Investigators believe the same SUV may have been involved in both shootings targeting Jewish-owned bakeries.

1h ago

Durham police deputy chief retires after probe into alleged use of N-word at meeting

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has retired after an investigation into his alleged use of the N-word at a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network...

4h ago

Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms to start the week in Toronto and the GTA

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Toronto and the GTA for the first half of the week before clearing up ahead of the long weekend. CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says the risk of storms...

1h ago

Toronto police confirm shooting at U.S. Consulate; suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building was shot at in the city's downtown core in the early hours of Monday morning. An officer stationed outside the consulate, in the Armoury...

39m ago

Toronto police share image of SUV linked to 2 shootings at Jewish‑owned bakeries

Investigators believe the same SUV may have been involved in both shootings targeting Jewish-owned bakeries.

1h ago

Durham police deputy chief retires after probe into alleged use of N-word at meeting

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has retired after an investigation into his alleged use of the N-word at a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Rainy system set to move into the GTA

The precipitation is expected to arrive later on Monday and continue into Tuesday, with heavy periods of rain in the forecast. CityNews meteorologist Kabir Bageria has the details.

3h ago

3:31
Suspect sought after shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police say evidence of a firearm discharge was found outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto and a white Honda Accord with no licence plate was seen fleeing the area immediately after the shot was fired. Afua Baah has the latest.

2h ago

2:38
Police investigate two incidents targeting Jewish-owned businesses

The Hate Crime Unit is investigating a pair of incidents in which a Jewish-owned bakery chain was targeted overnight, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

22h ago

0:54
'Supertri' takes over downtown Toronto highway, waterfront

One of the most physically demanding sporting events took over the city Sunday morning, with competitors taking part in a massive triathlon that shut down large portions of Toronto roads.

July 26, 2026 1:06 pm EST EST

3:14
Police investigate 2 incidents targeting Jewish-owned bakery

Toronto police are investigating after two locations of a Jewish-owned bakery chain appear to have been targeted in separate incidents overnight.

July 26, 2026 12:49 pm EST EST

More Videos