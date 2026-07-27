Suspect wanted for repeatedly stealing from same store on Danforth and Woodbine: Toronto police

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who has allegedly stolen repeatedly from the same store in the East Danforth area over the last 10 months.

Police say five incidents of theft have been reported at a retail business in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area between Sept. 7, 2025 and July 21, 2026 – all involving the same suspect.

In each incident, they allege that the suspect selected a quantity of merchandise, made no effort to pay and exited the store – stealing numerous products from the business.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and tattoos on the left forearm and upper arm.

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking the public to help identity them.