Driver wanted after striking motorcyclist in North York

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene in North York.

The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 15 in the area of Carnforth Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

It’s alleged that a 17-year-old boy was driving a motorcycle southbound on Carnforth when a white Honda Civic driving northbound crossed the centre line and struck the motorcycle. He then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic is described as a male wearing black pants, a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, white and black basketball shoes and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.