updated
Hwy. 400 ramps to Hwy. 401 reopen after 3-vehicle crash
Posted July 30, 2026 7:52 am.
Last Updated July 30, 2026 9:09 am.
The Highway 400 ramps to eastbound Highway 401 have reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. and cleanup is expected to take several hours.
One person – the driver of one of the vehicles – was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
All vehicles remained on scene, and the OPP are investigating.