Hwy. 400 ramps to Hwy. 401 reopen after 3-vehicle crash

The Highway 400 ramps to eastbound Highway 401 have reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. and cleanup is expected to take several hours.

One person – the driver of one of the vehicles – was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All vehicles remained on scene, and the OPP are investigating.