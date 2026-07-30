Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed the city’s first human case of West Nile virus in 2026, after an adult resident tested positive for the mosquito‑borne infection.

West Nile virus, transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, typically begins appearing in Ontario mid‑summer. TPH says this first confirmed case is a reminder that residents should take steps to reduce exposure, particularly during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

TPH is asking Torontonians to reduce mosquito bites and eliminate breeding grounds by following several preventive measures:

Wear protective clothing — light‑coloured, long‑sleeved shirts and pants outdoors.

Use insect repellent — apply Health Canada‑approved products as directed.

Avoid peak biting times — take extra care at dusk and dawn.

Remove standing water — empty buckets, flowerpots, gutters and anything that collects water.

Check window and door screens — ensure they fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out.

West Nile symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after a bite from an infected mosquito. TPH says residents should monitor for fever, headache, nausea or vomiting, body aches, skin rash, swollen lymph glands and a stiff neck.

Officials are urging residents across the city — especially older adults and those with weakened immune systems — to take precautions as mosquito activity peaks in late July and August.