Pimicikamak Cree Nation on lockdown after gunshots fired, 1 person dead

The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By News Staff

Posted August 1, 2026 6:05 pm.

A shooter is still on the loose and a northern Manitoba community remains in lockdown Saturday, Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said in a social media post.

RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death in the First Nation community, located about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Cross Lake RCMP said it were notified around 9:30 p.m. Friday, by the local First Nation Safety Officers about a seriously injured individual.

“Officers attended the scene immediately and discovered two males, one with a gun shot wound,” Cross Lake RCMP said. “A 42-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.”

Police are continuing the search for a suspect, who is believed to be still in the community.

Residents of the community were asked to stay indoors while the search continued.

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