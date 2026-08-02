Blue Jays acquire pitcher Jameson Taillon from Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing in some Canadian talent to supplement their rotation.

Toronto has acquired righty Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, infielder Lenyn Sosa was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Taillon is a native of Lakeland, Fla., but both his parents are Canadian and he has twice represented Canada at the World Baseball Classic.

The 34-year-old has struggled in his fourth season with the Cubs and was designated for assignment on July 27. He has posted a 5.92 ERA with a 1.355 WHIP in 15 starts with the ballclub.

Over his 10-year career, Taillon has a 3.99 ERA and 1.203 WHIP in 239 games (238 starts) split between the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Cubs.