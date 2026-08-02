Elizabeth May says Greens can win byelection by campaigning on PM’s climate record

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, March 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2026 7:49 am.

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she thinks the Greens can pull off an upset in one of the upcoming byelection races by campaigning on Liberal rollbacks of climate policy.

The Greens are running Shelley Luce — an environmental scientist with a doctorate from UCLA and a former adviser to the City of North Vancouver — in the North Vancouver-Capilano byelection set for Aug. 31.

The Green Party hasn’t come particularly close to winning the riding in the past. Its best results to date were third-place finishes in 2008 and 2015, while its highest share of the vote total — 12 per cent — only earned it a fourth-place finish in 2019.

May said she still thinks the party can make inroads in the riding, thanks in large part to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects push.

“There’s a number of things that pivot in our favour, including the number of projects that are getting rammed through that, geographically, they butt right up against the shores of North Vancouver,” she said.

She pointed to Ottawa’s approval of the dredging of Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet to allow larger oil tankers to load up from the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Carney first floated the idea of dredging Burrard Inlet in 2025. Environmental groups have raised concerns about the project’s potential threat to local wildlife.

Carney called three byelections earlier this week. Former natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson vacated the North Vancouver-Capilano seat after Carney appointed him as Canada’s ambassador to the European Union.

The Liberals chose Carney’s former deputy chief of staff Braeden Caley to run in the riding. The Conservatives are running lawyer Stephen Curran again, who came second to Wilkinson in last year’s election with a third of the votes.

“It’s hardly in the bag that Greens are going to win,” May said. “But Greens could win in North Vancouver-Capilano, and part of it is the strength of our candidate. And that’s what voters are doing in a byelection.

“It’s a risk-free tryout of this MP at most for the next three years. Then there’ll be a general election. If you don’t like the job Shelly Luce has been doing for you as your MP, well, you’ve got at most a three-year, risk-free, money-back guarantee.”

One polling expert said May’s optimism is misplaced.

“To win the seat? No,” poll analyst Éric Grenier of The Writ told The Canadian Press.

“I think there’s a chance that the party could have a decent enough result. I mean, it’s not a bad region for them, and they put up some OK numbers in past elections. But in the current context, it would be quite a surprise for the Greens to be able to pull off that.”

The Greens did surprise pollsters earlier this month when provincial candidate Tayte Willows beat P.E.I. Liberal Leader Robert Mitchell in a byelection. Grenier acknowledged in a podcast earlier this month that he’d been too swift to downplay the Greens’ chances.

But federally, Grenier said, the Greens are only pulling about five per cent support in B.C.

“There’s a big difference between winning a district that has a few thousand voters versus winning a riding in B.C. that has 100,000 voters,” he said.

“The Greens have some ridings where they have a shot at winning. But I really don’t think that this one is one.”

As the Greens turn their focus to the upcoming byelections, the party is simultaneously in the middle of a leadership race. Nominations closed on July 17, and the full list of candidates is coming out on Wednesday.

The party allowed candidates to run individually or as co-leadership pairs.

Asked whether she felt a co-leader model could work, May — who co-led the party with Jonathan Pedneault last year — pointed to the success of the Green Party of England and Wales, which ran co-leaders in 2024, won four seats in the House of Commons and enjoyed its best results in local elections that year.

Pedneault resigned as deputy leader in 2024, then returned in January 2025 to serve as co-leader. When his invitation to participate in the French election debate that year was withdrawn because the party hadn’t met the debate commission’s conditions for participation, Pedneault called the decision “undemocratic.” He resigned again after the 2025 election.

“I really felt very positive about the co-leadership with Jonathan Pedneault, and it was heartbreaking for me that after being pulled out of the leaders’ debates, he decided to actually quit politics altogether and go back to human rights work internationally,” May said.

“I think a change, a transition, refreshed leadership is important for any party. And I have a lot of confidence that this will be a period for us where we will have MPs in the House. We’ll be one of the five parties in the House.

“But I want, when I hand the torch to the next leader, to know that they’re prepared to pick it up and work really hard and get the message out and explain to more people that the Green Party is the most solid choice for democracy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026.

— With files from Wolfgang Depner in Victoria.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet flight attendants on strike as union, airline fail to come to terms

CALGARY — Travellers are starting to feel the effects after WestJet's 4,400 flight attendants went on strike early Sunday morning.

3m ago

Man shot in Toronto's Dovercourt Village neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a building in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road...

4h ago

Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country. Environment Canada says widespread rainfall is expected Sunday with a chance...

11m ago

Saskatchewan senator, farmer Todd Lewis dies at age 65

OTTAWA — Todd Lewis, a Saskatchewan senator, farmer and agricultural sector advocate has died at the age of 65.

1h ago

Top Stories

WestJet flight attendants on strike as union, airline fail to come to terms

CALGARY — Travellers are starting to feel the effects after WestJet's 4,400 flight attendants went on strike early Sunday morning.

3m ago

Man shot in Toronto's Dovercourt Village neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a building in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road...

4h ago

Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country. Environment Canada says widespread rainfall is expected Sunday with a chance...

11m ago

Saskatchewan senator, farmer Todd Lewis dies at age 65

OTTAWA — Todd Lewis, a Saskatchewan senator, farmer and agricultural sector advocate has died at the age of 65.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Thousands celebrate Caribbean culture at annual Grand Parade

From the sounds of Soca music to the vibrant masqueraders, the streets along Toronto’s waterfront came alive with one of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture and independence on Saturday

15h ago

0:42
Sunday showers with chance of thunderstorms

A special weather statement is in place for Toronto and the GTA ahead of slow moving storms that could bring upwards of 50 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

17h ago

3:36
WestJet cancels hundreds of flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

Some travellers are heading into the long weekend on edge as WestJet begins its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

17h ago

0:50
Kids and seniors can enjoy free ferry rides in August

The lineups were long as families headed to the Toronto Islands on Saturday with kids, youths and seniors enjoying free rides on the ferry.

19h ago

2:44
Toronto's Caribbean carnival parade takes over Lakeshore

Toronto's Caribbean carnival grade parade took over Lakeshore Road on Saturday. CityNews' Catalina Gillies has the details.

19h ago

More Videos