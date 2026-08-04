Man rescued from Scarborough Bluffs after approximately 24 hours

Toronto Fire crews rescued a man from a remote area of the Scarborough Bluffs on Tuesday morning after he had been stuck there for approximately 24 hours.

Crews were called to the area around 8 a.m. by a passerby who heard the man in distress.

The man was stuck about 30-40 feet from the top of the Bluffs and Toronto Fire Commander John Davidson told reporters it took some time to locate him.

Once crews found the man, they conducted a ladder rescue and took him to the Bluffers Marine Unit Dock. Thereafter the man was assessed by paramedics and was found to have minor injuries. He was also severely dehydrated from being exposed to the elements for an extended period of time.

It is unclear why the man was there or how exactly he got stuck. Davidson said he “apparently fell over the edge, but I cannot confirm that” or the sequence of events.

He added that there are some areas of the Bluffs that are quite remote and the man was found in an area not regularly frequented by the public.

“He is very lucky that the passerby did hear him. He’s very fortunate in being discovered and recued form the situation,” he said.

Davidson cautioned anyone visiting the Bluffs to stay on designated trails and avoid areas that are fenced off.

“It has been an issue in my 34 years of Toronto Fire Service, the Bluffs have always been that entertainment area for adventurers [but]… use it from a safe distance,” he said.

“It is a dangerous area although it is a very beautiful area, we just have to respect the elements and the hazards down there.”