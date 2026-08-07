Canada pays no entry fee as observer in next-generation jet fighter program, feds say

A view of a 1/10 model of a next-generation combat jet Japan to be jointly developed with the UK and Italy for deployment in 2035, on display at a booth of their joint Global Combat Air Program, or GCAP, at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition, in Tokyo, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mari Yamaguchi)

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2026 5:17 am.

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s decision to kick the tires on a new, multinational fighter jet program does not come with any sort of price tag, National Defence has confirmed.

Canada recently became the first country to gain “observer status” with the Global Combat Air Program, a sixth-generation fighter jet under joint development by Italy, Japan and the U.K.

While the department said observer status comes with no strings attached, there would be “resource implications” should Canada decide eventually to join the next-generation jet development program as a full member.

The cost to join remains unclear and would depend on future discussions with the governments taking part in the consortium developing the jet.

That’s not unusual. Ottawa committed in the early 2000s to paying hundreds of millions of dollars to join the program developing the F-35 stealth fighter.

National Defence said observer status will allow the federal government to better understand the program and assess potential “operational, industrial and economic benefits” that could come through deeper participation.

“As an observer, Canada’s interest in the GCAP is focused on assessing the potential for long-term industrial collaboration and participating in the development of future‑looking technology,” National Defence spokesperson Cheryl Forrest said in an email.

“Canada’s specialized aerospace and defence sector is well positioned to contribute to these capabilities. Early engagement in GCAP could create opportunities for Canadian industry to shape its development, invest in the technology early and secure meaningful participation throughout the life of the program.

“Canada is assessing these opportunities with a view to its long-term defence requirements, relationships with allies and potential industrial benefits.”

Defence Minister David McGuinty told reporters in Calgary on Thursday the federal government has an “obligation to see where the puck is going” as military technology advances at a breakneck pace.

“I was in the U.K. two weeks ago signing onto (GCAP) as an observer country. We think that that’s smart hockey,” he said. “We think it’s important to be there, up with that cutting-edge research.”

The department said that since Canada is the first country to join as an observer, an “observer arrangement” is being drafted to lay out how Canada will be involved.

Canada’s plan to procure a full fleet of F-35 stealth fighters remains under a political review by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

The review was launched more than a year ago in response to the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the Auditor General’s 2025 report on the F-35 procurement, National Defence spent about $1 billion from 1997 to 2023 to participate in the eight-nation Joint Strike Fighter program before it ever bought any of the jets.

Each F-35 jet produced through the global program contains some $3.6 million in Canadian-made components, according to federal government briefing materials.

A recently published federal government response to a House of Commons industry committee report says the F-35 review is also examining potential issues related to sovereign control of drones that would fly alongside the aircraft.

“The ongoing F-35 review is taking into consideration economic and industrial outcomes for Canada, including related to sovereign unmanned systems,” the government report said.

“Canada has designated aerospace and uncrewed systems as sovereign capabilities and continues to invest in domestic development and production.”

Canada has committed financially to purchasing 16 F-35s out of its planned fleet of 88 stealth jets.

Aerospace companies recently started signing cooperative partnerships to prepare for a scenario where Canada chooses to purchase a mixed fighter fleet that includes Saab Gripen fighters.

The Carney government has not hinted at where the review is headed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is Billy Bishop expansion really dead? PM Carney's comments muddy the waters

It's been nearly two weeks since the federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. But recent comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney have reignited...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of the Danforth is back

The Taste of the Danforth, one of the biggest festivals in Toronto, makes its return this year after some help by all three levels of government. The National Bank Open also continues at Sobeys Stadium. Here's...

17h ago

Employee at SickKids hospital facing charges in child luring investigation

Another employee at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is facing charges in connection to an Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation, the second in less than a month. Toronto police say...

14h ago

Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant South announces he's stepping down in September

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Brantford-Brant South, Larry Brock, has announced that he'll step down as an MP effective September 18, 2026. In a letter posted to social media, Brock said...

9h ago

Top Stories

Is Billy Bishop expansion really dead? PM Carney's comments muddy the waters

It's been nearly two weeks since the federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. But recent comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney have reignited...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of the Danforth is back

The Taste of the Danforth, one of the biggest festivals in Toronto, makes its return this year after some help by all three levels of government. The National Bank Open also continues at Sobeys Stadium. Here's...

17h ago

Employee at SickKids hospital facing charges in child luring investigation

Another employee at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is facing charges in connection to an Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation, the second in less than a month. Toronto police say...

14h ago

Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant South announces he's stepping down in September

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Brantford-Brant South, Larry Brock, has announced that he'll step down as an MP effective September 18, 2026. In a letter posted to social media, Brock said...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Argonauts win home opener 8 weeks into CFL season

The Toronto Argonauts played their home opener Thursday night, eight weeks into the CFL season, after their home field was unavailable because of FIFA preparations. Catalina Gillies reports.

7h ago

2:19
Deadly Violence Tests Lebanon Ceasefire

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, prompting new Israeli strikes as diplomatic talks continue in Rome. Brandon Rowe reports on the flare-up and uncertain U.S.–Iran negotiations.

10h ago

2:48
Billy Bishop expansion still up in the air after Carney's comments

It's been nearly two weeks since the Federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Airport. But as Brandon Choghri tells us, new comments from the Prime Minister have reignited the conversation. 

12h ago

2:09
City of Toronto records a large spike in visitors taking the ferry to the islands

One of Toronto's hottest summer spots is heating up even more than usual. Alessandra Carneiro reports on how free ferry rides are delivering record-breaking crowds to the islands.

12h ago

2:40
15-year-old among two arrested in U.S. consulate shooting

Toronto Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to the July 27th shooting at the U.S. Consulate. Erica Natividad with more on what the police chief is describing as a 'criminal for hire' system.

11h ago

More Videos