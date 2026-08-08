Man found dead after fire in basement of west-end Toronto home

Authorities say a man in his 60s is dead after he was found during a fire at an Etobicoke home early Saturday. David Zura reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 8, 2026 7:45 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2026 11:14 am.

A man has been found dead after Toronto emergency crews were called to an Etobicoke home early Saturday for reports of a fire.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were called to a home on Moynes Avenue, just north of The Queensway and east of Royal York Road, at around 12:25 a.m. There were reports of fire in the home’s basement and garage.

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said firefighters found the victim inside the property and brought him out to paramedics.

“Imagine literally going down into a chimney last night,” he told reporters Saturday morning, noting crews dealt with “heavy, heavy black smoke” and “really, really high heat” while responding.

“These scenes are never easy to deal with.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said three other people were assessed on the scene, but weren’t taken to a hospital.

Jessop said the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. He also said fire services officials will be looking into how the building was being used.

Toronto firefighters block off the entrance to a home on Moynes Avenue. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso
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