Calgary officer shot during traffic stop; suspect found dead following chase through Edworthy Park

A police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Calgary on Monday morning and the suspect was later found dead following a chase through a popular city park.

Calgary police say the incident began when officers stopped a vehicle in the southwest neighbourhood of Spruce Cliff around 11:45 a.m.

During the stop, a man inside the vehicle allegedly fired shots and struck an officer. The suspect then ran from the vehicle into nearby Edworthy Park and toward the Bow River.

Police say he continued firing at officers and other people in the area as he ran away.

Investigators believe the suspect then carjacked someone inside the park, drove for a short distance before becoming stuck, and then took off on foot again.

The HAWCS helicopter was able to track the suspect and directed officers on the ground. Police say he was found dead in the Bow River before officers could reach him.

The injured police officer has been taken to hospital and is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Police initially issued a “dangerous person alert” around noon warning that they were looking for an outstanding suspect in the park. In an update around 12:45 p.m., police said the alert had ended along with the threat.

Several emergency and rescue crews could be seen along the show of the Bow River near Shouldice Park after the alert ended.

Emergency crews along the Bow River near Shouldice Park after a police officer was shot during a traffic stop and the suspect was found dead in the river on Aug. 10, 2026. (CityNews/Matt Johnson)

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation. ASIRT investigates any interaction involving police that results in serious injury or death.

Police say several entrances to the park remain closed and the public is being asked to avoid the area. Any witnesses who may have additional information are being asked to call the non-emergency line.

Road closures are in place along Bow Trail SW and Sarcee Trail SW. Motorists are also being asked to avoid the area.