Man charged after allegedly assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer over ticket

A 34-year-old Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a Toronto Police Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in North York on Sunday.

Police were called to the Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 5:20 p.m. after reports of an assault in the area.

Investigators says the PEO was assaulted while issuing a ticket.

The accused fled the scene, but investigators say he was arrested a short time later in the same area.

Premarine Persaud is facing a single count of assault peace officer.

The charge has not been tested in court.