Man charged after allegedly assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer over ticket
Posted August 11, 2026 3:16 pm.
A 34-year-old Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a Toronto Police Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in North York on Sunday.
Police were called to the Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 5:20 p.m. after reports of an assault in the area.
Investigators says the PEO was assaulted while issuing a ticket.
The accused fled the scene, but investigators say he was arrested a short time later in the same area.
Premarine Persaud is facing a single count of assault peace officer.
The charge has not been tested in court.