Tropical Storm Hernan forms in the Pacific while a different weather system could soak Hawaii

This NOAA satellite image shows a tropical depression becoming Tropical Storm Hernan over the East Pacific, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 13, 2026 6:34 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2026 9:31 am.

Tropical Storm Hernan formed Thursday in the Pacific Ocean and wasn’t threatening land while a different storm system that could bring heavy rain and flooding this weekend moved toward Hawaii, forecasters said.

Hernan was about 1,460 miles (2,350 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. Maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph (64 kph) and it was moving west.

Meanwhile, potential Tropical Cyclone One-C was about 775 miles (1,247 kilometers) east-southeast of Hawaii and was forecast to bring heavy rain, high winds and dangerous surf to the Hawaiian Islands starting late Friday.

Winds were around 40 mph, but it wasn’t organized enough to be considered a tropical storm, the Miami-based center said.

It could make landfall on the southern part of the Big Island as a tropical storm on Saturday, forecasters said.

The system could bring rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) in the island chain, with up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) possible, forecasters said. That could produce flooding and mudslides, the center said.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened into a tropical depression and was expected to dissipate Thursday, the center said. It was about 610 miles (982 kilometers) west of the Azores and didn’t threaten land.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply concerning level of violence:' Toronto police officer shot while responding to e‑bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike. Police say officers were dispatched to Bloor Street...

updated

Just now

Court documents reveal confusion around number of shooters in Tumbler Ridge killings

VANCOUVER — In the moments after police responded to the Feb. 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., officers weren't sure how many shooters were involved as RCMP had received different names.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy moves to Markham

A new track in a new location for the Honda Indy this year. Keep in mind there will be some service adjustments on the GO train this weekend and a closure on the TTC's line 1. Honda Indy Over 160,000...

36m ago

Ontario makes changes to social assistance rules based on immigration status

Ontario is enacting new rules for social assistance payments so people without legal immigration status in Canada cannot receive the benefits. Premier Doug Ford first vowed to make the change following...

37m ago

Top Stories

'Deeply concerning level of violence:' Toronto police officer shot while responding to e‑bike robbery

A Toronto police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a robbery involving a stolen e‑bike. Police say officers were dispatched to Bloor Street...

updated

Just now

Court documents reveal confusion around number of shooters in Tumbler Ridge killings

VANCOUVER — In the moments after police responded to the Feb. 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., officers weren't sure how many shooters were involved as RCMP had received different names.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy moves to Markham

A new track in a new location for the Honda Indy this year. Keep in mind there will be some service adjustments on the GO train this weekend and a closure on the TTC's line 1. Honda Indy Over 160,000...

36m ago

Ontario makes changes to social assistance rules based on immigration status

Ontario is enacting new rules for social assistance payments so people without legal immigration status in Canada cannot receive the benefits. Premier Doug Ford first vowed to make the change following...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Toronto Fire responds to 4 lithium-ion fires in the city in the past 36 hours

Toronto Fire respond to three-alarm blaze in North York Wednesday. Toronto Fire officials say a bag of batteries may have started it. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:08
Calmer weather for the next several days

A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of a shower on Thursday before slightly cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

14h ago

2:17
Ontario’s first crime-fighting helicopter has landed in Peel Region

Peel Police now have eyes in the sky, as the first of several crime-fighting helicopters is delivered to the region. Shauna Hunt with more on the Provincial government’s new joint air support unit.

12h ago

2:28
Charity building micro shelter community in Scarborough

Tiny Tiny Homes is planning to build a 10-unit micro shelter community complete with a common area and on-site staffing. Erica Natividad with more on the project that aims to help unhoused individuals transition from the streets into permanent homes.

16h ago

2:39
OSAP changes now in effect have students worried before classes start

The Ford government's reduction in grants for college and university students has many worried about affordability while preparing for the school year ahead. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

More Videos