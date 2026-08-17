Canada’s social media ban for under-16s likely to face Charter challenge, experts say

A teen uses his phone on Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted August 17, 2026 11:49 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 12:58 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is likely to face a constitutional challenge to its proposed ban on social media for kids under 16, some experts say.

On Friday, France’s top court struck down that country’s social media ban for kids under 15, saying the ban was too broad and infringed on freedom of expression.

Dalhousie University associate law professor Michael Karanicolas said a Charter challenge to Canada’s law is almost inevitable.

“If we’re talking about such a significant intervention in the social media space and in the expressive space, there will be organizations that have the resources and the expertise to take a challenge forward and I think it’s very likely that we see litigation around this,” he said.

Karanicolas said social media is effectively the only avenue young people can make their voice heard on political issues, and denying them access silences them.

“People under 16 may not be able to vote, but they have skin in the game when it comes to the political discourse. They are impacted by political decisions that are being made,” he said. “They are the next generation of our leaders. And we want them to be able to engage with the rest of the population on these political questions.”

Both Karanicolas and Tamir Israel, a director at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, brought up the example of Greta Thunberg, who was 15 when she gained international recognition as an environmental activist.

Israel said Canada’s Bill C-34 shares many of the same features that led the French court to conclude the French law was overly broad and unconstitutional, both in terms of freedom and expression and privacy.

“I imagine for something this novel and this categorical, there will be challenges for sure,” he said.

The Liberal government introduced Bill C-34 in June, which still has to make its way through the Parliamentary process before it becomes law. Social media platforms will be able to obtain an exemption if they have put in place sufficient safeguards to protect children.

The government has not yet released a Charter statement, a document that identifies potential effects on Charter rights and freedoms, for Bill C-34.

Canada is among dozens of countries which began looking at social media age restrictions after Australia became the first country to ban kids from social media in December 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

2h ago

5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this...

9m ago

LeBlanc to meet Greer, Lutnick as clock ticks toward new U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — Canada's top trade negotiators are set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday, less than two days before the latest round of tariffs is set to take effect.

20m ago

2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

2h ago

5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this...

9m ago

LeBlanc to meet Greer, Lutnick as clock ticks toward new U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — Canada's top trade negotiators are set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday, less than two days before the latest round of tariffs is set to take effect.

20m ago

2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville' actress, dead at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

4h ago

2:40
Fire compromises well-known Toronto strip club

Investigators have begun a probe into the cause and circumstances of a fire that left Zanzibar Tavern in downtown Toronto severely compromised. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

4:06
Early morning fire compromises iconic Zanzibar Tavern

A building that has stood in Toronto's downtown core for decades is considered compromised after fire swept through the structure early Sunday morning.

21h ago

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

August 15, 2026 8:11 pm EST EST

3:01
U of T's law school to ban laptops in some classes

U of T's Henry N.R. Jackman Faculty of Law has notified students this week that many of its professors will ban laptops from their classrooms this fall. Catalina Gillies reports on their reasoning and the response from the Students' Law Society.

August 14, 2026 9:58 pm EST EST

More Videos