Person seeking online date extorted out of $6K in Brampton: Peel police

Police in Peel Region are urging potential victims of an online dating extortion scheme to come forward after a victim was allegedly extorted out of $6,000 during a meet-up in Brampton.

Investigators say the alleged victim was contacted on a messaging platform by a person using the name Manisha Sharma.

Instead of a hot date, though, police say the alleged victim was relieved of cold cash.

“After agreeing to meet in person in August, the victim attended a residential basement apartment near Torbram Road and Peter Roberston Boulevard in Brampton,” a police release explained. “Shortly after, a male suspect entered the room, and the victim was allegedly threatened and extorted of $6,000 through e-transfer.”

An investigation followed and two suspects were identified.

Harwinder Singh, 35, and Riya Riya, 23, both of Brampton, are charged with forcible confinement, robbery and extortion.

Harwinder faces a separate charge of uttering threats.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who experienced a similar incident under the pretext of a casual date to come forward and contact police,” the release adds.