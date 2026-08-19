Person seeking online date extorted out of $6K in Brampton: Peel police
Posted August 19, 2026 11:43 am.
Police in Peel Region are urging potential victims of an online dating extortion scheme to come forward after a victim was allegedly extorted out of $6,000 during a meet-up in Brampton.
Investigators say the alleged victim was contacted on a messaging platform by a person using the name Manisha Sharma.
Instead of a hot date, though, police say the alleged victim was relieved of cold cash.
“After agreeing to meet in person in August, the victim attended a residential basement apartment near Torbram Road and Peter Roberston Boulevard in Brampton,” a police release explained. “Shortly after, a male suspect entered the room, and the victim was allegedly threatened and extorted of $6,000 through e-transfer.”
An investigation followed and two suspects were identified.
Harwinder Singh, 35, and Riya Riya, 23, both of Brampton, are charged with forcible confinement, robbery and extortion.
Harwinder faces a separate charge of uttering threats.
“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who experienced a similar incident under the pretext of a casual date to come forward and contact police,” the release adds.