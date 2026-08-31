Man struck by vehicle near Union Station, seriously injured
Posted August 31, 2026 11:28 am.
Last Updated August 31, 2026 12:06 pm.
A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Union Station on Monday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., Toronto police and paramedics were called to Station Street near York Street and Front Street West.
Paramedics initially said they transported the man to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. In an update, police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.