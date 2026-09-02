updated

DVP expected to reopen Thursday morning after extended closure due to flooding

A residential street in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood was flooded following Wednesday's severe storms, with more than three feet of water covering the roadway. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Meredith Bond and Michael Talbot

Posted September 2, 2026 5:47 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 5:37 am.

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday’s intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard.

The intense weather brought torrential rain, large hail and the risk of a tornado to wide swaths of southern Ontario as skies darkened over downtown Toronto and hail pummelled neighbourhoods further north.

The DVP remains closed in both directions between Bloor Street and Jarvis Street. Other area streets that were closed as at midnight include:

  • Southbound Don Valley Parkway — Full closure from the Bayview off‑ramp to Don Roadway/Gardiner Expressway West
  • Eastbound Gardiner / Northbound DVP — Full closure from the Jarvis off‑ramp to the Royal Drive/Bloor on‑ramp
  • Bayview Avenue — Full closure from Pottery Road to Lawren Harris Square
  • On‑ramps — The Bay, Don Roadway, Eastern, Queen, and Dundas on‑ramps, plus the Bayview Avenue on‑ramp to the southbound DVP, all closed

“Widespread power outages have been reported across the city, impacting several traffic signals. Residents are encouraged to treat these intersections as a four-way stop,” the City of Toronto said on Thursday morning.

Video on social media showed large hail falling and downpours flooding vehicles and bus stations, sending people running for cover.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood warning on Wednesday evening, noting flooding had already been reported in the Don watershed at Bayview.

Michael Garron Hospital reported that its emergency department also experienced flooding. It was operational, but those with urgent but non-life-threatening health issues were asked to consider other options.

The OPP reported multiple road closures across the GTA, including Hwy. 407 eastbound at Keele Street in Vaughan, which was closed due to flooding in the area.

TTC subway trains were forced to bypass St. Patrick station and northbound at Union Station due to flooding on Wednesday. Operations have returned to normal across the TTC, the city says.

A motorist looks out their sunroof as their car sits stranded on the flooded Don Valley Parkway during a storm in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman.
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