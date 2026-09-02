Trains not stopping at Union and St. Patrick station due to flooding, Milton GO line delayed

Flooding has disrupted subway service along a portion of Line 1 Yonge-University during the evening rush after a fierce storm with torrential rains hit Toronto on Wednesday.

Trains are not stopping at St. Patrick station and northbound at Union Station due to flooding.

On Line 6, there is no service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to debris on the tracks.

Meanwhile, those traveling home on the Milton GO line will be delayed up to an hour due to weather-related track conditions.

GO Transit says the conditions are just east of Kipling GO and trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission.

“To protect the safety of everyone, trains will travel as far as possible and hold at stations until it is safe to resume service. We are working quickly to get the tracks open when it is safe to do so,” read the alert.

Delays have also been reported on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Barrie and Stouffville Line.

Ferry service to the Toronto Island has also been shut down due to the storms.