The Big Story

What comes next for the Lindsay Clancy trial?

Lindsay Clancy watches jury members as Judge William Sullivan polls them before they start deliberations during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) USA Today 2026

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 4, 2026 7:25 am.

WARNING: This episode contains discussion about suicide, death and the killing of children. Please take care.

The fate of a 36 year-old former nurse from Massachusetts is in the hands of a nine-women three-men jury in a U.S. courthouse who’s been deliberating since last Friday.

Lindsay Clancy admitted to killing her three children in January of 2023, but claims she was in a state of postpartum psychosis when she did it. Her defence argues she was misdiagnosed by the health-care system and was not in her right mind, while the prosecution argues Clancy knew what she was doing. 

Host Maria Kestane is speaking to Michael Casey from The Associated Press who’s been covering the trial. They discuss the mood both in and outside of the courthouse, the possibility for a mistrial, and how the case has expanded the conversation of maternal mental health. 

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 for Canada’s suicide hotline, or visit Postpartum Support International to be connected to resources for mothers. 

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