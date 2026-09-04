Snowbirds take to the skies one last time in original planes at Toronto CNE this weekend

The final weekend of the CNE means the Canadian International Air Show will be taking over the sky above Toronto. Audra Brown got an up-close look at the planes, with some of the featured pilots, as they get ready for takeoff.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 4, 2026 10:45 am.

After more than six decades in service, the original CT-114 Tutor jets used in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial acrobatic squadron will be retiring this year.

That means their appearance at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto this year will be the last performance at the annual Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) featuring the classic aircrafts.

“This season concludes our time with the venerable CT-114 Tutor… it’s a Canadair limited CL-41, designed, engineered, built in Canada, just in Montreal, in Catrierville,” explained Major Maciej Hatta, team lead, Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

“They all came off the production line between 1963 and 1965, so they are showing a bit of their age but they’re still maintained to robust airworthiness standards.”

Since 1971, the Snowbirds have performed approximately 2,700 times in the Tutor jets and are a staple at national events and celebrations.

This year marks the Snowbirds’ 55th outing at the CNE and their final one at the annual end-of-summer event until at least the early 2030s. The squadron, based in Moose Jaw, is being grounded until new planes replace the fleet.

“The plans are to return with a different aircraft, hopefully sooner rather than later and be back in full force in the near future,” said Hatta.

The Snowbirds penultimate performance in the CT-114 Tutor jets will be at the Grey Cup in Calgary on Nov. 15.

The federal government says the modern CT-157 Siskin II aircraft will take over for the CT-114 Tutor jets, but there is no current timeline for when replacement will be completed.

The CIAS features 15 acts in total, with the Snowbirds performance being the grand finale. The show runs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

The performers in order of appearance are:

  • 12 p.m. – CF-18
  • 12:14 p.m. – Northern Stars
  • 12:35 p.m. – CP-140 Aurora
  • 12:46 p.m. – Mike and Sam Tryggvason – “Showcat”
  • 12:59 p.m. – Marco Rusconi P-51
  • 1:15 p.m. – Luke Penner – Extra 300
  • 1:31 p.m. – Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation – Fleet Cornell
  • 1:38 p.m. – Trevor Rafferty – Christen Eagle
  • 1:54 p.m. – CH-146 Griffon – SAR
  • 2:09 p.m. – Dan Fortin – Nanchang CJ6
  • 2:30 p.m. – USAF F-35A Demo Team
  • 2:50 p.m. – CF Snowbirds

With files from The Canadian Press

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast over the National Capital Region, as seen from Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge to declare mistrial in Lindsay Clancy case pending one-hour window for appeal

The judge in the Lindsay Clancy trial said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving her defense attorney one hour to appeal. Judge William Sullivan's stunning...

breaking

35m ago

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city. Investigators say the crash occurred on Adelaide Street West near...

1h ago

Two suspects, including 16-year-old, facing attempted murder charge in violent Brampton home invasion

Two people, including a youth, are facing attempted murder charges following a violent home invasion in Brampton. Surveillance video provided by police in Peel Region shows three suspects approaching...

2h ago

Fewer than 2,500 still without power following Wednesday's powerful storms

Toronto residents are continuing to deal with power outages following Wednesday's massive storm that brought torrential rainfall, damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines, and caused flooding...

2h ago

Top Stories

Judge to declare mistrial in Lindsay Clancy case pending one-hour window for appeal

The judge in the Lindsay Clancy trial said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving her defense attorney one hour to appeal. Judge William Sullivan's stunning...

breaking

35m ago

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city. Investigators say the crash occurred on Adelaide Street West near...

1h ago

Two suspects, including 16-year-old, facing attempted murder charge in violent Brampton home invasion

Two people, including a youth, are facing attempted murder charges following a violent home invasion in Brampton. Surveillance video provided by police in Peel Region shows three suspects approaching...

2h ago

Fewer than 2,500 still without power following Wednesday's powerful storms

Toronto residents are continuing to deal with power outages following Wednesday's massive storm that brought torrential rainfall, damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines, and caused flooding...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos