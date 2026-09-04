Snowbirds take to the skies one last time in original planes at Toronto CNE this weekend

After more than six decades in service, the original CT-114 Tutor jets used in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial acrobatic squadron will be retiring this year.

That means their appearance at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto this year will be the last performance at the annual Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) featuring the classic aircrafts.

“This season concludes our time with the venerable CT-114 Tutor… it’s a Canadair limited CL-41, designed, engineered, built in Canada, just in Montreal, in Catrierville,” explained Major Maciej Hatta, team lead, Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

“They all came off the production line between 1963 and 1965, so they are showing a bit of their age but they’re still maintained to robust airworthiness standards.”

Since 1971, the Snowbirds have performed approximately 2,700 times in the Tutor jets and are a staple at national events and celebrations.

This year marks the Snowbirds’ 55th outing at the CNE and their final one at the annual end-of-summer event until at least the early 2030s. The squadron, based in Moose Jaw, is being grounded until new planes replace the fleet.

“The plans are to return with a different aircraft, hopefully sooner rather than later and be back in full force in the near future,” said Hatta.

The Snowbirds penultimate performance in the CT-114 Tutor jets will be at the Grey Cup in Calgary on Nov. 15.

The federal government says the modern CT-157 Siskin II aircraft will take over for the CT-114 Tutor jets, but there is no current timeline for when replacement will be completed.

The CIAS features 15 acts in total, with the Snowbirds performance being the grand finale. The show runs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

The performers in order of appearance are:

12 p.m. – CF-18

12:14 p.m. – Northern Stars

12:35 p.m. – CP-140 Aurora

12:46 p.m. – Mike and Sam Tryggvason – “Showcat”

12:59 p.m. – Marco Rusconi P-51

1:15 p.m. – Luke Penner – Extra 300

1:31 p.m. – Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation – Fleet Cornell

1:38 p.m. – Trevor Rafferty – Christen Eagle

1:54 p.m. – CH-146 Griffon – SAR

2:09 p.m. – Dan Fortin – Nanchang CJ6

2:30 p.m. – USAF F-35A Demo Team

2:50 p.m. – CF Snowbirds

With files from The Canadian Press