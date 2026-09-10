CRTC moves forward with changes to make it easier to compare internet plans

Vicky Eatrides, chair and chief executive officer of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), is shown in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2026 4:43 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2026 5:09 pm.

Canada’s telecommunications regulator is implementing new rules that it says will help consumers understand information about speeds and prices when shopping for home internet plans.

The CRTC’s policy, which takes effect next March, will require internet providers to advertise typical speeds associated with a plan from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time on weekdays, rather than “up to” speeds that may not reflect those hours of peak usage.

The rules also mandate that providers list the monthly price after any promotion ends, which the regulator says will improve Canadians’ ability to choose a plan that fits their needs and avoid surprises.

These new disclosures, to be listed through a standardized label, were proposed by the CRTC last year. It had compared the concept to food nutrition labels at grocery stores, which list information about serving size and calories in a standardized format.

Some providers had argued it would be overly costly and redundant to provide that information as proposed, while other stakeholders said the label would help cut through promotional language and boost consumer literacy when comparing plans.

The measure is the latest in a series of consumer protections rolled out by the regulator, including its ban on activation, cancellation and modification fees that came into effect in June, plus new rules that give consumers self-serve options to adjust their plans and require service providers to notify customers when a discount on their bill is about to expire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

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