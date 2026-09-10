Students upset after ‘popular’ studies program is cut at UofT

Students and former faculty of a psychology program at the University of Toronto (UofT) are fighting to save it from ending.

Three years ago, UofT announced it will no longer be enrolling students in Buddhism Psychology and Mental Health (BPMH), which offered a minor degree program.

“BPMH is the only program of its kind in the country,” said former BPMH director, Frances Garrett. “It studies the intersection of Buddhist traditions from all around the world when it comes to psychology and mental health.”

Garrett says the program was highly sought after with classes often filled with wait lists.

“Because of that we can’t understand why the university would come to this decision. Students want these courses.”

While those currently enrolled can still finish, the future of the program is uncertain.

“We don’t yet know if the program will be able to survive this next phase and we are unsure what the university has planned.”

That uncertainty has mobilized those in support of the BPMH program, like recent graduate Maridula Sathyanarayanan.

“I really want students to have the opportunity that I had,” she said. “My work is squarely within this field. I am building mediative museum tours for museums in Toronto and I wouldn’t be able to say that sentence without the BPMH program.”

She and others are now canvassing the campus to raise awareness by speaking with students and handing out pamphlets, all in an effort to bring back the program.

“What’s concerning is the university has not been transparent about their decision,” said graduate student, Kayla Bowland. “We are frustrated that they’re cutting a program that had so much interest without input.”

In a statement to CityNews, A UofT spokesperson said the remaining students enrolled in the BPMH minor are being supported in the completion of their studies and fulfillment of program requirements.

As for their decision to end the program, the spokesperson said “it aligns with established, rigorous academic process.

“Any outcomes are in the best interest of our students’ success and a commitment to academic excellence.”

The spokesperson went on to say any student interested in these fields still have options “in areas like anthropology, psychology, cognitive science and the study of religion, including Buddhist studies.”

Former students and faculty disagree, saying the BPMH program was tailored specifically to meet what the other programs can’t offer.

“It’s the only program in Canada that studies mental health and medical traditions from a non-Eurocentric perspective,” Garrett said.

They now hope their efforts to raise awareness will be enough to save it.

“That’s all we can do at this point,” Garrett added.

“We hope to have future discussions with the Dean, but right now we’re asking administrators to recognize the importance of this program and to reopen enrollment in the minor.”