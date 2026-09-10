The age of technological imperialism

Canadians have been keeping their elbows up for well over a year, but after logging on to Google Maps or Apple Maps and seeing ‘Lake America’ while in Canada, the feeling of despair doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Beit Facebook, Instagram, Google, X, Amazon, U.S. tech giants take up lots of retail space within our digital presence, and sometimes they seem unescapable.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Vass Bednar, managing director at the the Canadian Shield Institute, about how the U.S. government can have global reach through control of the tech giants, something Bednar calls ‘digital imperialism.’

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