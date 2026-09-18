Third Marineland beluga dies after moves, this time in Spain

A third Beluga whale from Marineland has died after being moved to an aquarium in Spain following the closure of the shut down amusement park in Ontario.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2026 9:01 am.

A third beluga that was a part of a massive move of whales from Marineland has died.

Jelly Bean died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Friday, said Oceanografic Valencia.

The Spanish aquarium took in Jelly Bean and another beluga named Cleopatra in late August from the shuttered theme park in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Two Marineland belugas and a resident beluga at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium died within weeks of their move.

“In recent days, Jelly Bean had experienced feeding difficulties, prompting the veterinary team to intensify her monitoring,” Oceanografic said in a statement.

“During this period, she showed signs of improvement and remained responsive to her caregivers, while continuing to receive around-the-clock monitoring.”

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Marineland had the largest collection of captive beluga whales in the world with 30. But the park had been put up for sale in 2024 before closing for good after that summer. 

Nineteen belugas died at the park between 2019 and 2025.

Marineland said it was running out of money and needed the whales gone otherwise they would be euthanized.

Marineland and Oceanografic moved the two belugas along with four dolphins to Spain in a 20-hour odyssey on Aug. 27.

“At this time, it is not possible to determine the cause of death,” Oceanografic said.

“Oceanografic’s veterinarians will conduct a necropsy together with the pathology team at CEU Cardenal Herrera University to try to determine the factors that may have contributed to her death.”

Shedd is continuing its investigation into the three deaths there. 

Marineland moved its whales and dolphins to five parks in the course of six weeks: SeaWorld locations in San Diego and San Antonio, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and Oceanografic in Valencia.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jelly Bean,” Marineland said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the people who cared for her – the staff and caretakers who knew her daily, and everyone who followed her story.”

In 2019, the federal government banned whale and dolphin captivity, but grandfathered in Marineland’s animals.

That was the beginning of the end for Marineland.

The last captive whale in Canada, Tofino, left Marineland’s waters on Aug. 31.

Trainer Taylor-Lee Dell says goodbye to beluga whale "Tofino," the last whale in captivity in Canada, before being transported by a group of experts from Marineland and several U.S. aquariums onto a truck via a sling before being moved to an aquarium in the U.S., in the final transfer of whales out of the closed park, in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
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