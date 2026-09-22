Competition Bureau, Empire reach deal on grocer’s property control commitments

People enter a FreshCo store in Mission, B.C. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2026 12:13 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2026 1:38 pm.

OTTAWA — The competition watchdog says Sobeys’ parent company Empire Co. Ltd. has formalized its commitment to winding down property controls, which can limit rival grocers from setting up shop nearby.

The Competition Bureau said Tuesday the grocer has agreed to officially stop using so-called restrictive covenants, which many retailers have used to prevent rivals from opening a store on their former site after moving away.

Empire is the parent company of multiple grocery banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland and FreshCo.

Under a consent agreement registered with the Competition Tribunal, Empire will no longer use or enforce land restrictions. It will also limit its use of exclusivity clauses, which prohibit landlords from leasing space to another tenant that competes with an existing tenant.

The commitments will be legally binding and enforceable, the bureau said.

Empire spokesperson Sarah Dawson said the grocer is pleased to have “resolved the matter of property controls with the Competition Bureau.”

Empire pledged in July to stop using such measures, shortly after the competition watchdog broadened its probe into Empire’s use of property controls countrywide through a Federal Court order.

The court order granted the bureau access to additional information at a national level, such as how the grocer negotiates property controls and their effects on competition.

Property controls have drawn attention from regulators, politicians and the public in recent years as high food prices have increased scrutiny of competition in the grocery industry.

The Competition Bureau began investigating various grocers for their use of property controls in 2024, after a report on the sector described property controls as a tool that retailers may be using to curb competition in local markets across Canada.

Some major grocers, including Walmart Canada and Loblaw Cos. Ltd., have previously pledged to axe property controls relating to retail competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in Belleville synagogue shooting has died

A 29-year-old man who opened fire on a police officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday has died, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. The man was...

breaking

1h ago

After Belleville shooting, a look at recent violent incidents near synagogues

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man allegedly opened fire at a constable stationed outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday night. The resulting shootout left both the suspect and the officer with serious injuries and sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders. Police have declined to comment on a possible motive in the attack.

1h ago

Project Red Zone seizes 23 guns — including 1 linked to homicide — in Peel police crackdown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an undercover firearms probe has infiltrated and disrupted a gun‑trafficking network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), uncovering U.S.‑sourced weapons...

3h ago

Project Ghostwire dismantles Dark Web drug network across York Region

Editor's note, September 22, 2026: An Ontario court withdrew the charge against one of the accused on September 10, 2026. CityNews removed the person's name from this article. York Regional Police (YRP)...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in Belleville synagogue shooting has died

A 29-year-old man who opened fire on a police officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday has died, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. The man was...

breaking

1h ago

After Belleville shooting, a look at recent violent incidents near synagogues

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man allegedly opened fire at a constable stationed outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday night. The resulting shootout left both the suspect and the officer with serious injuries and sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders. Police have declined to comment on a possible motive in the attack.

1h ago

Project Red Zone seizes 23 guns — including 1 linked to homicide — in Peel police crackdown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an undercover firearms probe has infiltrated and disrupted a gun‑trafficking network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), uncovering U.S.‑sourced weapons...

3h ago

Project Ghostwire dismantles Dark Web drug network across York Region

Editor's note, September 22, 2026: An Ontario court withdrew the charge against one of the accused on September 10, 2026. CityNews removed the person's name from this article. York Regional Police (YRP)...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos