People driving through the Waterloo, Ont., area can soon expect to see cameras equipped with licence plate recognition software on provincial highways as the force looks to step up enforcement of cross-regional crime.

Waterloo police say the region is affected by organized crime that extends beyond its boundaries, and offenders have travelled into the region to target residents and businesses.

Police say they are partnering with the province’s transport ministry to deploy the licence plate-detecting cameras on highways, and police chief Mark Crowell called it an important public safety initiative as criminal networks become more advanced.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service is proud to be a provincial leader regarding the responsible use of technology to combat serious illegal activity,” Crowell said via a press release.

Police say they met with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario to establish privacy guardrails, and that footage from the cameras will be automatically deleted after 30 days if not required for an investigation.

Police say the exact number and locations of the cameras have not yet been determined.

The force already equips its police cruisers with licence plate recognition systems and says the technology has resulted in the recovery of 75 stolen vehicles, 94 arrests and 77 charges in 2026 alone.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by using every tool in our toolbox to crack down on criminals who threaten the safety and security of our communities,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews