More than a movie: Big-screen representation on ‘Forgotten Island’ that one community will remember

An image from the movie "Forgotten Island" is seen.

By Paula Saraza, OMNI News

Posted September 24, 2026 6:59 pm.

It’s a big day for Filipinos across the globe this Friday as DreamWorks’ newest animated feature film “Forgotten Island” comes to theatres.

It was more than just an animated film to Filipino-Canadian Andrea Custodio.  When she exited a screening at Queensway Cinema Wednesday night, she couldn’t help but recognize the weight of the movie she had just watched – the first time seeing her culture celebrated on the big screen with animated Filipino women as lead characters.

“All the representation and symbols like the sun, jeepney, and all that. I think it’s pretty cool that now even non-Filipinos can see that and experience the culture.”

Set in the Philippines, “Forgotten Island” follows the adventure of two life long best friends, Raissa and Jo, and their quest to find the island of ‘Nakali’. A short take on the Tagalog word ‘nakalimutan’ or ‘forgotten’ in English.

DreamWorks, Universal Pictures, and Canada-based film enthusiasts’ group, Sine Institute, brought the advanced screening to Toronto where community members had the chance to watch the adventure, but also recognize the journey it took to get here.

“I did not expect a movie, an animated movie like that to be that powerful,” one moviegoer said. “I cried, I laughed it was so funny.”

Many applauded the film for its colourful and rich way of portraying Filipino folklore, like the ‘Aswangs’ – a shape-shifting supernatural being in the Philippines. 

While the film is being promoted as a mystical adventure for all generations and cultures,  Sine Institute’s vice president, Rosary Escano, says there is a particular poignancy to this release for Toronto’s Filipino community.

“There are many kids from the Filipino community that are interested to learn more about their identity, to really know about mythology, about their history,” he says. “The way this film was able to tell that story in a funny, emotional way is something different.”

Aside from giving ode to Filipino mythology and culture, the film is being celebrated because of its casting. Filipino actor Liza Soberano is the voice of the character Raissa while Oscar-winner Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. provides the voice for Jo’s character. They are joined with other voice actors such as Lea Salonga, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, and Filipino-Canadian Manny Jacinto.

“I think this is going to be embraced beyond the community,” Sine Institute’s president Michaelangelo Masangkay said.

Sine expects the opening weekend of “Forgotten Island” to be packed, with the film receiving a 100 per cent score rating on Rotten Tomatoes from professional critics. But, according to Escano, who says, “We felt seen,” the most important reviews are already in.

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