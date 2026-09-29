Little Debbie snacks make a comeback to Canada

McKee foods, owner of Little Debbie snacks says a few of the sweet treats will return including Swiss Rolls, seen in this picture. (Archive)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 29, 2026 3:53 pm.

Little Debbie snacks are back on Canadian shelves four years after leaving the Canadian market.

McKee Foods Corporation tells CityNews the popular sweet treats brand has returned across Canada in Loblaws banner stores.

“While McKee Foods is excited to bring our products back to Canada and plans to reintroduce additional varieties, we do not yet have specific details on which products will launch or when,” Mike Gloekler, McKee’s Corporate Communications & PR Manager wrote in an email.

The company says they reintroduced four family pack varieties including: Swiss Rolls, Honey Buns, Oatmeal Creme Piesike Gloekler and Cosmic Brownies.

Little Debbie snacks were off Canadian shelves since 2022, after their sole Canadian distributor cut ties with McKee Foods.

McKee Foods, owner of the Little Debbie brand, is an American company based in Tennessee.

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