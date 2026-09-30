Ontario Conservative MP Aitchison to resign when fall sitting ends

Ontario Conservative MP Scott Aitchison has announced he will resign his seat of Parry Sound-Muskoka at the end of the current fall parliamentary sitting.

In a letter released to constituents today, Aitchison says that after 30 years of public life, he plans to explore other opportunities.

“From being elected to Huntsville Town Council and Muskoka District Council at the age of 21, to serving as Mayor of Huntsville and, for the past seven years, as your Member of Parliament, it has been the honour of my lifetime to serve you and represent our community,” Aitchison’s statement read, which he shared to X.

“Whether it was in the council chambers, or the halls of Ottawa, I worked to build consensus, cut through the bureaucracy, and make life better for the people who placed their trust in me. I carried myself with the same values of the town that raised me: respect, decency, and looking out for your neighbour.”

Aitchison ran for the party leadership in 2022 and has served as the opposition’s housing critic.

He is set to become the 12th MP to resign since January.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre issued a statement thanking Aitchison for his public service and wishing him all the best in his next chapter.

I have made the difficult decision to resign my seat following the conclusion of the fall parliamentary session. After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities.



From being elected to Huntsville Town Council and Muskoka District… pic.twitter.com/V5Go9p8J1f — Scott Aitchison (@ScottAAitchison) September 30, 2026