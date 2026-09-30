How Carney’s infrastructure push is testing reconciliation

In today’s The Big Story podcast, as Prime Minister Mark Carney longs for a stronger Canada, his lust for fast-tracking projects signals a threat to meaningful conversation and consultation from Indigenous groups.

Earlier this month at his Investment Summit in Toronto, hundreds of protestors across the country gathered in opposition to his pitch for a trillion dollars in exchange for what they feel like is their say in projects. Same goes for the Ontario government’s plans for infrastructure surrounding the Ring of Fire, specifically Bill 5.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Chadwick Cowie, political science professor at the University of Toronto to discuss the Carney government’s relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups, and why pushing their voices to the fringes is more dangerous than not.

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