Why are Gen Z going analogue?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, digital cameras, wired headphones, Discmans galore.

If you’re noticing more and more technological regression in your everyday life, you’re not alone. People seem to be opting for less-advanced tools and toys, for the more simple, analogue items.

Why? Well, that’s what we’re trying to figure out.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Ramishah Maruf, writer for CNN Business, as well as Richard Lachman, a professor at the RTA School of Media at Toronto Metropolitan University and author of Digital wisdom: Searching for Agency in the Age of AI. They discuss why people are heading offline and IRL, and whether or not there’s a bigger movement behind the trend of digital detoxification.

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