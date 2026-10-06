Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna scores first NHL goal vs. Predators

The No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs scored on Nashville Predators netminder Juuse Saros in the second period of his fourth professional game Tuesday.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2026 9:26 pm.

Gavin McKenna has his first NHL goal.

The No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs scored on Nashville Predators netminder Juuse Saros in the second period of his fourth professional game Tuesday.

McKenna took a pass from Auston Matthews before ripping a shot upstairs and then dropping to one knee in celebration at Scotiabank Arena.

The 18-year-old added an assist on Toronto’s opener off the stick of William Nylander for his first NHL point.

The Whitehorse product’s addition was just one of a number of new faces to arrive in Toronto during a seismic off-season that included the additions of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and defenceman Darren Raddysh before the club acquired winger Kirill Marchenko one day before its regular-season opener.

McKenna, who tore up the Canadian Hockey League before spending 2025-26 in the NCAA, entered play averaging 14 minutes 32 seconds of ice time with three shots on target and a minus-3 rating through three games.

McKenna said Tuesday morning that Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators was his best performance as a pro to date after some difficult moments in his first two contests.

“I started creating a little bit more and just feeling more comfortable,” he said. “It’s just been a process every game, just trying to nitpick things and learn from each play and each shift.

“There’s still things to be learned, and it’s going to start to come.”

McKenna also wasn’t concerned about the zeros next to his name heading into the matchup with Nashville.

“Not where you want to be,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been on many streaks where I’ve put up no points, had a tough start to college last year, and started to figure things out there. 

“Just sticking with it, being confident. I think I know it’s going to come. So just keep working and have confidence.”

Maple Leafs winger Gavin McKenna sprints up the ice during the team's training camp in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.
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