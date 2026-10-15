Flintstones multivitamins recalled due to distribution error

A box of Flintstones Complete Multivitamins and Minerals is seen in this undated photo. BAYER/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 15, 2026 1:43 pm.

Health Canada has issued a recall of Flintstones multivitamins due to a distribution error.

The federal agency says customer-returned bottles of Flintstones Complete Multivitamins and Minerals were inadvertently reintroduced into saleable inventory and distributed to wholesalers.

The recalled products bear the lot number NAAEXKW.

“Consult your healthcare provider prior to discontinuing use of the affected product, or for any health concerns,” read a statement from Health Canada.

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