Weekend need-to-know: Streets shut down Sunday morning for Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Race participants run the course of the 2024 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 15, 2026 11:05 am.

Runners will be taking over the streets of downtown this weekend for the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, resulting in the closure of many streets Sunday morning.

Keep in mind, there is also a service adjustment on the Lakeshore West GO line.

Here what’s going on this weekend.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Get out and cheer on fellow Torontonians this Sunday at the annual Waterfront Marathon. Over 60,000 runners are set to take to the streets, running either the full 42.2 kilometres, the half-marathon or the 5K.

More than $6 million is raised annually for the event for over 300 charities.

Details for runners, including the route and when you can pick-up your kit, are available on their website.

You can find the road closures for the event below and on the website, but expect delays in the morning in much of the downtown core and along Yonge Street.

Rugby Canada Women – Canada vs. England

Catch the Canada Women’s Rugby team in action against world champion England this weekend at BMO Field.

The women’s team will be playing their first game back on Canadian soil since they won the silver medal at the Rugby World Cup last October.

Tickets are still available for the match set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Toronto After Dark Film Festival

Watch new horror, sci-fi and action films this weekend at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival. The festival kicked off on Thursday and wll frature 14 premiers as well as 33 genre short films from Canada and around the world.

Movies will be screened Oct. 14-18, 2026, at the Scotiabank Theatre and CineCycle on Spadina.

A full lineup can be found on their website.

Fall Festival 2026 at Queen’s Park

See the beautiful colours in Queen’s Park at the annual Fall Festival on the Legislature’s grounds this Saturday. There will be a pumpkin patch and the “Almost A Farm Petting Zoo” where kids can interact with farm animals and learning about their care.

Festival-goers can also see inside the Legislative building with crafts, activities and self-guided building tours.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs at 4 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

Lakeshore West GO service adjustments

GO trains will run between Niagara Falls GO and Aldershot GO, and between Oakville GO and Union Station. Regularly scheduled trains that begin and end at Confederation and West Harbour GO will not run.

There will be no GO train service between Aldershot and Oakville GO due to planned construction.

GO buses will run between West Harbour/Aldershot and Oakville GO to connect to train service. There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby or Bronte GO.

Details can be found here.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Several road closures will be in effect for the Waterfront Marathon including rolling closures of Yonge Street and Lake Shore Boulevard. Here is a full list of the closures.

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

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