New practice hub opens in Toronto to help internationally educated nurses

A new practice hub for internationally educated nurses (IENs) has opened in Toronto, to help them refresh their skills while providing mentorship.

The hub, which is located in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, is a joint project by the Filipino IENs Society of Canada and CRD College.

“The importance of this hub space for IENs is this is a safe space and a supportive space for all IENs,” said Mark Gravoso, founder of Filipino IENS Society of Canada.

“Those seeking community or looking for community and also if they want to refresh their skills, to rebuild their confidence and to strengthen their confidence, especially for those IENs who have been out of practice.”

The hub is open to IENs that are getting ready for the Canadian workforce, are interested in sharpening their skills, or getting extra certifications.

“This one is intended for micro-trainings …micro-trainings for PSWs [personal support workers] who want to advance themselves. And then for nurses, for IENs, that’s where we do the skills training,” Grace Lanceta, director of CDR College.

Gravoso and Lanceta often host workshops in different parts of the city, but now say they’re happy to have a permanent place for their work.

Gravoso said the lack of Canadian work experience remains to be one of the biggest challenges for IENs.

“With this hub space, we will provide the necessary skills to rebuild that confidence through a mentor or IEN facilitator, that they can help them to explore things, and to provide practical support through workshops and training sessions,” he said.

“A lot of the IENs too are really contributing. They’re doing volunteer work even with the trainings,” Lanceta said.

“We, Canadian nurses who were IENs, are now mentoring an IEN who is trying to get in into the workforce in health care in the Canadian setting.”

The hub is open on weekdays except Wednesday and their next workshop, IEN Nursing Skills Essentials, will take place on Oct. 17.