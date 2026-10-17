Stellantis workers begin voting on strike mandate as talks remain stalled

Stellantis and Unifor representatives look on prior to the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Stellantis, in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2026 7:16 am.

Stellantis workers in Canada begin voting today on whether to give their union a strike mandate as collective bargaining negotiations remain stalled.

The two-day votes will wrap up tomorrow, with Unifor set to announce results on Monday.

Unifor says potential strike action remains its last resort as it still hopes to reach a negotiated deal with the company.

However, the union remains at loggerheads with the automaker after Stellantis announced plans to sell its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

Stellantis says market and trade conditions have hurt the business case for keeping the plant, but that the move to sell could support future jobs there.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it halted operations in 2023, as Stellantis later moved production of its Jeep Compass from the site to Illinois.

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