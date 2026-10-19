Man arrested in connection to suspected arson in Danforth Village

Security footage showing a man wanted in connection with a suspected arson in Danforth Village on October 17, 2026. TPS/HO

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 19, 2026 12:52 pm.

A man has been arrested in connection to a suspected arson at a Danforth Village business over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the Danforth Avenue and Sibley Avenue area around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a man went to a business in the area, pausing briefly by the doorway before leaving.

“Shortly after a fire starts from where the suspect leaves, causing extensive damage,” police said in a release.

Phillip Richardson, 57, of no fixed address was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of arson and two counts of breach of probation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

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