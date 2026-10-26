Canada’s longest-serving mayor vying for 15th consecutive term

Canada’s longest-serving mayor is seeking re-election on Monday after more than four decades in office.

Gord Krantz has been the mayor of Milton, Ont. since 1980, serving 14 consecutive terms – longer than any other mayor in Canada.

Before he was elected to the town’s top job, Krantz served as a local councillor from 1965 to 1980.

If he wins his re-election bid on Monday, Krantz will have secured his 22nd consecutive term in public office, and at 89 years old he will be Canada’s oldest living and longest-serving mayor.

He surpassed Hazel McCallion, who was the mayor of Mississauga for 36 years. She was first elected in 1978 and went on to serve 12 consecutive terms before retiring in 2014 at 93 years old.

There are nine other candidates in the Milton mayoral race. They include: Nadeem Akbar, Sameera Ali, Chéz Amun, Zainab Azim, Asif Khan, George Minakakis, Maliha K. Ahmed, Abdulkareem Akbik and Arjun Joshi.

Full election coverage will air on CityNews 24/7 starting at 7:30 p.m. Watch it here.