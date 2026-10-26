Child seriously injured after being struck in North York collision

A child and an adult pedestrian are in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in North York, police confirm.

Investigators say the collision happened at the Willowdale Avenue and Elmwood Avenue intersection just after 3 p.m.

According to paramedics, the child was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), in serious but non-life threatening condition. Meanwhile, the accompanying adult was taken to Sunnybrook hospital also in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say the child is eight years old.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police. There’s no word on possible charges at this point.