Andrea Horwath loses mayorship in Hamilton to newcomer Keanin Loomis

Andrea Horwath will no longer be the mayor of Hamilton after she was beat out by Keanin Loomis.

Horwath served one term in Hamilton and was seeking reelection in the 2026 mayoral race, however, she is currently in third place with over 60 per cent of polls reporting.

Loomism has nearly 42 pre cent of the vote right now with Rob Cooper about nine points behind him.

Horwath has spent nearly three decades in politics, starting her career on Hamilton City Council. She was elected as MPP for Hamilton Centre in 2004 and become the Ontario NDP leader in 2009.

She spent 13 years as the Ontario NDP leader, including a stint as the Official Opposition Leader, before resigning in 2022 to run for mayor in Hamilton.