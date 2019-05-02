2 dead, child injured, after stabbing in Brampton: SIU

A man and a woman are dead, and a child injured, after a stabbing at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

Peel police were called to Quarry Edge Drive near Main Street and Bovaird Drive East just before 11:30 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The SIU said police were called to the home for a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds in the bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight.

A woman, who was also in the home, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

“On the main floor in a bathroom (officers) located a 47-year-old man with stab wounds,” the SIU’s Monica Hudon said on Thursday afternoon. “He was apprehended and officers administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took over his care. The man was pronounced dead on scene. On the upper floor of the home, a 41-year-old woman was located with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“There was another individual, a 12-year-old boy, who also sustained serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.”

Sources told CityNews the boy suffered stab wounds. The SIU said he was able to flee to a neighbour’s home.

Hudon said another child, a three-year-old girl, also managed to flee to a neigbhour’s home uninjured. It’s not yet clear how the child was able to escape.

“What I know at this point in time is that she was able to leave the residence and go to a neighbour’s home. She is uninjured.”

“My info is that they (the two children) were found separately. So the young boy managed to leave the home and go to a neighbour’s home where 911 was called. And the three-year-old girl was at a different home.”

Hudon said all of the victims were known to each other, but wouldn’t elaborate.

Neighbours told CityNews the two deceased were husband and wife, and the two young children involved were their children.

Jay Jayakody and his wife Nalini Raja live a few doors down from the family.

“I know they’re a very good family, they’re like family friends. We talk sometimes,” Jayakody said.

“They seem like a happy family,” Raja added. “I can’t believe this happened … I can’t believe this. It’s really sad.

“It seems like they are a very nice family outside, but I don’t know what’s going on inside.”

Raja says she’s never seen police at the home before.