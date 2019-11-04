Loading articles...

Nunavut government services affected by weekend ransomware attack

The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Major government departments in Nunavut are at least still partly impacted after a weekend cyber attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Major government departments in Nunavut remain partly impacted after a weekend cyber attack.

The attack has frozen electronic data for all services requiring access to electronic information, including health, family services, education, justice and finance.

The territorial government says in a release that the ransomware attack happened Saturday night.  

It says personal information doesn’t appear to have been leaked, but government employees can’t access data they need to provide services.

Although government offices remain open, people are being advised to expect delays.

The government says it can’t estimate when the problem will be fixed.

The Canadian Press

