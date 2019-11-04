Nunavut government services affected by weekend ransomware attack

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Major government departments in Nunavut remain partly impacted after a weekend cyber attack.

The attack has frozen electronic data for all services requiring access to electronic information, including health, family services, education, justice and finance.

The territorial government says in a release that the ransomware attack happened Saturday night.

It says personal information doesn’t appear to have been leaked, but government employees can’t access data they need to provide services.

Although government offices remain open, people are being advised to expect delays.

The government says it can’t estimate when the problem will be fixed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press