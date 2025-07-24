Police investigating alleged assault at Brampton water park

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating an assault that occurred at a Brampton water park on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Wet’n’Wild, located in the Finch Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area, just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said an altercation had broken out, leading to one person allegedly being assaulted. No arrests have been made. The victim’s condition is unclear.

A PRP spokesperson noted that officers were also called to the Brampton water park on July 11, when an altercation broke out between two groups of people, leading to another assault.

“There were no serious physical injuries reported, and no criminal charges laid,” police said.

One person who claimed to be at Wet’n’Wild on July 11 left a Google review, stating that “Things quickly got out of control.”

“People were arguing, fights broke out, and eventually, everyone started running in panic. It was an unsafe and very stressful situation,” the review read. “The whole experience was frustrating, frightening, and clearly mismanaged. Definitely not what we expected from Wet’n’Wild.”

A water park spokesperson issued a response, saying, “Guest safety is our number one priority,” and acknowledged that they’re “reviewing the event with Peel Regional Police.”