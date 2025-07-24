Police investigating alleged assault at Brampton water park

Peel Regional Police logo seen on a motorcycle in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2025 8:47 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 8:56 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating an assault that occurred at a Brampton water park on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Wet’n’Wild, located in the Finch Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area, just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said an altercation had broken out, leading to one person allegedly being assaulted. No arrests have been made. The victim’s condition is unclear.

A PRP spokesperson noted that officers were also called to the Brampton water park on July 11, when an altercation broke out between two groups of people, leading to another assault.

“There were no serious physical injuries reported, and no criminal charges laid,” police said.

One person who claimed to be at Wet’n’Wild on July 11 left a Google review, stating that “Things quickly got out of control.”

“People were arguing, fights broke out, and eventually, everyone started running in panic. It was an unsafe and very stressful situation,” the review read. “The whole experience was frustrating, frightening, and clearly mismanaged. Definitely not what we expected from Wet’n’Wild.”

A water park spokesperson issued a response, saying, “Guest safety is our number one priority,” and acknowledged that they’re “reviewing the event with Peel Regional Police.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Latest: Judge delivering ruling in hockey players' sex assault trial, says complainant not credible

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the...

10m ago

Third suspect arrested in B.C. in connection to Mississauga homicide

Peel Regional Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the brazen daylight shooting death of a man in Mississauga. A 22-year-old man, who goes by the name Shaheel, from Delta, B.C., was...

24m ago

Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture powerhouse, dies at 71, TMZ reports

Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life wrestling superstar who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream culture during the 1980s and beyond, has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ. TMZ...

breaking

4m ago

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Latest: Judge delivering ruling in hockey players' sex assault trial, says complainant not credible

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the...

10m ago

Third suspect arrested in B.C. in connection to Mississauga homicide

Peel Regional Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the brazen daylight shooting death of a man in Mississauga. A 22-year-old man, who goes by the name Shaheel, from Delta, B.C., was...

24m ago

Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture powerhouse, dies at 71, TMZ reports

Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life wrestling superstar who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream culture during the 1980s and beyond, has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ. TMZ...

breaking

4m ago

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Heat warnings issued for the GTA

Heat warnings have been issued for the GTA as temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

0:42
Man caught on video driving on sidewalk in Brampton

A man from Brampton has been charged with stunt driving after video circulating online caught him driving onto the sidewalk.

21h ago

0:49
Man dead in single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a man has a died after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East.
2:43
Heat event will arrive later this week

The next heat event is set to arrive on Thursday with the humidex reaching 42. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

2:52
Why younger teens are getting involved in violent crimes

Afua Baah looks into the reasons why younger teens in the GTA are getting involved in more heinous crimes. One youth advocate says it’s not just about the cash.

More Videos