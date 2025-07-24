Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Heat warnings have been issued for the GTA as temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2025 6:47 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 6:57 am.

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the 40s.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning that a “heat event” is now underway and could stretch into the weekend for some areas.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day, with daytime highs reaching a sweltering 35°C and humidex values soaring up to 44.

Clouds will increase in the evening, and Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers accompanied by the risk of strong thunderstorms. Overnight temperatures are also expected to remain elevated, with lows between 20°C and 23°C, offering little relief from the heat.

On Friday, the mercury will dip slightly but will still be intense, with daytime highs near 30°C and humidex values around 40. The warm overnight trend is expected to continue, with lows near 21°C.

While the peak daytime temperatures are forecast to ease slightly heading into the weekend, overnight heat is expected to linger, potentially keeping vulnerable populations at risk.

Toronto heat warning raises health concerns as humidex hits 44

The city and the surrounding GTA have experienced several hot spells this summer, with humidex values in the 40s. The public is encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak sun hours, and seek air-conditioned spaces when possible.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” Environment Canada said. “Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water.”

Toronto’s extended forecast offers a more promising outlook for relief from intense heat. Daytime highs of 27°C and 25°C are expected, with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ruling expected today in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

LONDON — An Ontario judge is set to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team, the culmination of a complex case that has fuelled...

9m ago

Mother and daughter accused of marriage scheme promising Canadian residency

Police in the Northern Indian state of Punjab have uncovered a marriage scheme involving a mother from India and her Canadian-based daughter, who allegedly targeted young Indian men with the hopes of getting...

11h ago

City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus and streetcar lanes on two of the city's busiest downtown routes. Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in...

15h ago

16:33
Extended: One-on-one interview with new TTC CEO Mandeep Lali

Toronto Transit Commission CEO Mandeep Lali took over the top job in early July 2025. Nick Westoll spoke one-on-one with Lali to learn more about his background, how he will approach the job, and his take on several ongoing issues.

9h ago

Top Stories

Ruling expected today in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

LONDON — An Ontario judge is set to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team, the culmination of a complex case that has fuelled...

9m ago

Mother and daughter accused of marriage scheme promising Canadian residency

Police in the Northern Indian state of Punjab have uncovered a marriage scheme involving a mother from India and her Canadian-based daughter, who allegedly targeted young Indian men with the hopes of getting...

11h ago

City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus and streetcar lanes on two of the city's busiest downtown routes. Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in...

15h ago

16:33
Extended: One-on-one interview with new TTC CEO Mandeep Lali

Toronto Transit Commission CEO Mandeep Lali took over the top job in early July 2025. Nick Westoll spoke one-on-one with Lali to learn more about his background, how he will approach the job, and his take on several ongoing issues.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Heat warnings issued for the GTA

Heat warnings have been issued for the GTA as temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:42
Man caught on video driving on sidewalk in Brampton

A man from Brampton has been charged with stunt driving after video circulating online caught him driving onto the sidewalk.

17h ago

0:49
Man dead in single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a man has a died after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East.

23h ago

2:43
Heat event will arrive later this week

The next heat event is set to arrive on Thursday with the humidex reaching 42. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

2:52
Why younger teens are getting involved in violent crimes

Afua Baah looks into the reasons why younger teens in the GTA are getting involved in more heinous crimes. One youth advocate says it’s not just about the cash.

More Videos