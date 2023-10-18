Tenants concerned about facing ‘demoviction’ for new condo building

Tenants are sounding the alarm about the planned demolition of a building near Bay and Bloor Streets to make way for a massive condo redevelopment that will temporarily take dozens of affordable apartments off the market and displace them in the middle of a housing crisis.

At 25 St. Mary Street, more than 260 rental units are set to be knocked down and replaced with two massive condo buildings, each 50 stories tall.

A lot of the tenants at 25 St. Mary Street have been living there for decades and are seniors on fixed incomes. Many of them are angry about the forced disruption in their lives and fearful over being priced out of the neighbourhood they’ve called home for years.

“I have no intention of moving, they’ll have to carry me out in a basket,” said Terry who has lived at 25 St. Mary in a two-bedroom apartment for 45 years.

At 93 years old, she wants to age peacefully in place. “We don’t need this stress at our age, we just want to go quietly into the sunshine, awful, just awful.”

Residents will have the right to return to their units at a similar price once construction is completed, but in the meantime, will be forced to find alternative housing in a city with an affordable housing crisis and a very competitive market.

Around 700 people will be displaced at the same time when the eviction notices eventually go out.

“It’s absolutely shameful that they would send someone like Terry, who is 93, out into a housing crisis,” said Annette Gasher, who is a tenant at 25 St. Mary and is the organizer of the advocacy group, No Demovictions.

The latest census data shows that in the past five years alone, the GTA has lost 27 per cent of its private, affordable rental apartments.

Policy expert Matti Siemiatycki said this is about developers wanting to redevelop their own sites, but also from the City’s perspective there is a desire to increase the number of units.

“Part of the reason we’re in the housing crisis that we’re in is because we haven’t kept up with the pace of building over generations,” said Siemiatycki. “This is a crisis that has emerged year after year, decade after decade of not keeping pace with construction with our inflow and growing populations.”

Since 2017, 83 applications for such demolitions have been approved by the city of Toronto. Last year alone, in 2022, there was the highest number of approvals with more than 20 redevelopments representing more than 800 rental units.

According to the area’s Councillor Chris Moise, the city has very limited powers to stop the redevelopment as it’s a private-owned building, so their focus is on getting the best deal for the tenants.

Moise worked to negotiate with the developers to provide tenants with rent gap payments and moving allowances. The deal tenants received is considered the “gold standard” across the city. A realtor has also been provided on site to help find a place to live when the construction phase happens.

“It’s largely why the developer’s application was approved at the City of Toronto because it has very significant tenant protections built into it.”

Councilor Moise tells CityNews if they had rejected that application, it would have likely meant an appeal at the tribunal level, which could put the tenants at risk of losing the protections they have been offered.

“It’s an ongoing issue across the city. I know that talking to my colleagues, they have some serious, serious challenges as well. But again, even they’re using the 25 St. Mary’s situation going forward as a benchmark as to how to protect tenants across the city.”

Gasher, however, said the compensation tenants are entitled to isn’t enough to survive in the city, where average rents are now almost $3,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

The threat of losing her home is about more than having to move, Gasher said.

“I am personally not working at the moment and going through a cancer resurgence, and I will likely not qualify for a building in my community. If I move from here, I could lose my doctor,” Gasher shared.

As of right now, there are no imminent changes for the tenants. The developer still doesn’t have all of the necessary approvals to begin construction.