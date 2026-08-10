York police seeks 2 suspects after vehicles set on fire in Markham neighbourhood

Two arson suspects captured on surveillance video. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 10, 2026 11:17 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly set two vehicles on fire in a residential area of Markham late last month.

Emergency crews were called to Gatcombe Circle at around 2:13 a.m. on July 24 for reports of a fire. Upon arrival, police found one vehicle engulfed in flames. A second vehicle’s trunk was on fire.

“Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the blaze and determined the fire was the result of arson,” a police release explained.

No physical injuries were reported and the flames did not spread to any of the nearby homes.

Investigators later obtained surveillance footage that showed two suspects, one carrying a jerry can, walking along Gatcombe Drive just after 2 a.m. Moments later, they are seen running from the scene.

Investigators say a suspect vehicle, described as a dark-coloured sedan, was spotted driving on Gatcombe Drive around the time of the incident.

Suspect vehicle. York Regional Police.
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