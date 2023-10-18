More traffic agents, AI and QR codes to deal with ‘unprecedented’ Toronto road closures

The agency that oversees transportation services across Toronto says its congestion management plan needs to be updated given what it calls an “unprecedented amount of construction road closures.”

In a report to the City’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee, the general manager of transportation services says construction road closures coupled with “significant demand” for special events across the city post-pandemic require comprehensive traffic management strategies to minimize the impacts for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit.

The report calls for the use of more police as traffic agents, developing a system of QR codes for each construction project where the user can scan and see the work zone details, and details a plan for third-generation AI traffic signal systems.

The report will go before the committee next Wednesday before being considered by City Council at its next meeting on Nov. 8.