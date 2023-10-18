More traffic agents, AI and QR codes to deal with ‘unprecedented’ Toronto road closures

Road closed due to construction.
Road closed due to construction. UNSPLASH/Jennifer Uppendahl

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2023 2:01 pm.

The agency that oversees transportation services across Toronto says its congestion management plan needs to be updated given what it calls an “unprecedented amount of construction road closures.”

In a report to the City’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee, the general manager of transportation services says construction road closures coupled with “significant demand” for special events across the city post-pandemic require comprehensive traffic management strategies to minimize the impacts for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit.

The report calls for the use of more police as traffic agents, developing a system of QR codes for each construction project where the user can scan and see the work zone details, and details a plan for third-generation AI traffic signal systems.

The report will go before the committee next Wednesday before being considered by City Council at its next meeting on Nov. 8.

