Man critically injured in Etobicoke shooting
Posted April 24, 2026 11:31 pm.
Last Updated April 24, 2026 11:50 pm.
A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Etobicoke
Police were called to the Scarlettwood Court and Scarlett Road area just after 10 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before he was taken to a trauma center in life-threatening condition.
There was no immediate word on the age of the victim, what may have led up to the shooting, or any possible suspect descriptions.