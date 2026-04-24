Man critically injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police investigate after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Scarlettwood Court in Etobicoke on April 24, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By John Marchesan

Posted April 24, 2026 11:31 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 11:50 pm.

A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Etobicoke 

Police were called to the Scarlettwood Court and Scarlett Road area just after 10 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before he was taken to a trauma center in life-threatening condition. 

There was no immediate word on the age of the victim, what may have led up to the shooting, or any possible suspect descriptions.

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