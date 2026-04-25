Woman, 53, injured after car crashes into TTC bus stop

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter in Etobicoke Saturday morning, sending one woman to a hospital with injuries.

Emergency crews were called to The West Mall and Rathburn Road area just before 8:20 a.m.

Police said a 53-year-old woman was struck by an SUV and later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo shows the remnants of a collision in Etobicoke on Sat. April 25, 2026. (CityNews/Arthur Pressick)

Footage from the scene shows a badly damaged TTC bus shelter with broken glass and other debris scattered about.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.